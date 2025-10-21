‘Why I got an EBT card?’: Kevin McCall breaks down crying discussing Chris Brown and financial struggles

Kevin McCall has seen his fair share of highs and lows in the recording industry, from hit records to fallouts. In a new interview, he’s opening up about his struggles and relationship with Chris Brown.

McCall joined the Back on Figg podcast and, at the 45-minute mark, pulled out an EBT card to confirm he was on food stamps, signaling to the audience that the financial rewards from his songs with Brown had drastically changed over the years.

“Why the f-ck I got an EBT card? And this n—a at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-or-whatever-the-f-ck-million and said K-K-K-K-Mac? Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you bro? That sh-t ain’t fair, bro! I had to go in there and hide my face like COVID, bro!”

The moment, after confessing he hadn’t seen his children in over 10 years, his child support issues and not getting paid for his contribution to Brown’s “Look At Me Now” track featuring Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne, proved too difficult for the 40-year-old singer-songwriter. Almost immediately, he dropped his head in his lap and began sobbing, prompting the Back on Figg cast to console him.

After he collected himself, McCall set the record straight.

“I don’t got no problem with CB,” McCall said. “I never … that’s not me. I’ma just say that. I’ma focus on the music. I said what I had to say.”

McCall, who shares a nine-year-old daughter with model and actress Eva Marcille, also opened up to the Back on Figg community about having suicidal ideations, prompting the crew to encourage him and remind him of his talents.

Brown and McCall released several hits in the early 2010s, including “Deuces” and “Strip,” before falling out. In an unearthed social clip, Brown can be seen speaking on the relationship between the two, questioning why, if McCall wrote for him, he couldn’t create another hit before panning to several awards, plaques and vehicles he bought “with [McCall’s] money.”

Chris Brown already replied to this clown years ago… https://t.co/47wWrrxgXC pic.twitter.com/VHZaSauLXF — 𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@hwloiza) October 21, 2025

After the Back on Figg interview, Young Thug reached out to McCall on Twitter, saying he’d personally pay him the $25K owed and suggesting Brown would give it to him too, but people “be busy sometimes”.