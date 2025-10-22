‘Being Eddie’: Netflix’s new documentary celebrates the genius and legacy of Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy, the actor known for portraying a myriad of roles (sometimes all within one movie), is giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into what it is like “Being Eddie.”

This week, Netflix released the trailer for Murphy’s documentary “Being Eddie.” Chronicling his rise to fame as a teen to his path to becoming a legend in Hollywood, the film invites viewers into Murphy’s world on-screen and behind the scenes.

“There is no one else like him. Nobody,” the documentary director and two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall said, per Netflix. “He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

Describing the documentary as an “intimate portrait,” Murphy reportedly opens up about entertaining three generations of fans throughout his career. As the film’s description notes, the actor and comedian revisits his extraordinary journey through Hollywood with “raw honesty” and, of course, humor.

“Eddie has played a lot of different characters over the last 40 plus years, but he has never played himself on screen before,” Wall continued “He opens up his world and his heart and I think people are going to really enjoy spending time with him.”

The film also includes appearances from Arsenio Hall, Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Ruth Carter, Tracy Morgan, and more. Each serves as his co-star and shares insights on Murphy’s impact and their relationships with him.

Watch the trailer below and the “Being Eddie” documentary on Nov. 12.