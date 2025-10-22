‘Broke Troll’: Chris Brown seemingly responds to Kevin McCall’s teary podcast interview

Despite Young Thug attempting to squash the beef between Chris Brown and Kevin McCall, Brown isn’t likely to hand over any residuals to his former “Deuces” collaborator anytime soon.

Taking to his Instagram Stories shortly after McCall’s emotional “Back on Figg” podcast appearance, Brown seemingly responded with a sarcastic post.

“Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE.”

Chris Brown claps back at Kevin McCall’s viral video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jglTmeKwtb — BreezyRelated (@BreezyRelated) October 22, 2025

McCall opened up about his recent struggles on “Back on Figg,” detailing how he hasn’t seen his children in nearly a decade, has an EBT card with his name on it, and believes he’s owed $25K from Brown for four songs he wrote for the “No Guidance” singer.

“Why the f-ck I got an EBT card? And this n—a at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-or-whatever-the-f-ck-million and said K-K-K-K-Mac? Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you bro? That sh-t ain’t fair, bro! I had to go in there and hide my face like COVID, bro!”

Young Thug seemingly had a lifeline to throw McCall’s way after the emotional interview, insisting that CB was too busy to hear McCall’s pleas.

“Kevin McCall hit me my n–a,” Thug wrote. “I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N—s is busy sometimes brada.”

Despite McCall’s tears in the interview, social media quickly noted his recent comments on Brown and people supporting him. After Bryson Tiller gifted Brown a new Lamborghini as a token of appreciation, McCall made a scathing accusation about Tiller’s sexuality and more.

“@brysontiller I told you lil bro! Crazy lightskinned n—z got the Best B—y! He got you hooked now too!?? That sh-t [fire]? Now im hot why won’t he divorce me? #GayPride paperwork party soon?”

At this point, it’s unclear if McCall will ever see the money from Brown, but one thing is sure: Brown isn’t paying him any mind.