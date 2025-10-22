Supporters rally for Rep. LaMonica McIver amid Trump prosecution: ‘Black women aren’t going to take his s—t’

New Jersey Congresswoman LaMonica McIver returned to court in Newark on Tuesday for oral arguments in her federal criminal case brought by the Trump administration.

The freshman lawmaker’s legal team made two motions to dismiss the unprecedented case for a sitting member of Congress, which has been slammed by critics as politically motivated and part of a broader effort to disempower Black women and Black communities and suppress dissent.

“This man is canceling energy projects in Black-run cities. He’s sending troops to Black-run cities. He’s persecuting Black women,” U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon, D-Calif., told theGrio.

McIver, 39, is facing up to 17 years in prison after being charged for an encounter with federal law enforcement outside of a Newark ICE facility in May. The congresswoman, joined by fellow New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, was conducting congressional oversight of the facility, which was accused of abuses against undocumented immigrants.

When officers tried to arrest Baraka for trespassing–charges that were ultimately dropped–McIver attempted to shield him. Trump’s Department of Justice accuses McIver of striking two officers, despite McIver and others saying video footage disputes those claims.

McIver’s legal team motioned to dismiss the charges based on selective enforcement and prosecution, vindictive prosecution and legislative immunity.

Watson Coleman, who witnessed the May encounter with federal officers, said McIver’s prosecution is being used to “intimidate” and “antagonize” Trump’s dissenters, most especially members of Congress.

“It angers me that she is the subject of this abusive and corrupt use of authority,” said Congresswoman Watson Coleman, who described McIver as a “wonderful” and “brilliant” public servant.

Democrats and civil rights leaders have noted that McIver is among several Black women who have been targeted by Trump’s DOJ, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis, and Federal Reserve Board Gov. Lisa Cook. Other prominent Black women in politics have been publicly insulted by the president.

“He has gone so far to antagonize members of my House like [Reps.] Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar…He has been furiously disrespectful to Representative Maxine Waters,” said Congresswoman Simon, who said it was ironic that McIver is being targeted for protecting immigration rights, which follows in the footsteps of prominent Black women in Congress like Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Lee.

“Black folks and Black women have been very clear and up front in the movement for immigrant justice,” said Simon. “My hope is that folks are seeing these intentions loud and clear that this administration is not about supporting a multicultural democracy. In fact, they’ve made it their business to scapegoat and nullify Black women for this nation’s problems.”

Watson Coleman said she believes Trump “fears” Black women.

“Because Black women aren’t going to take his s–t…We’re going to be strong on behalf of our families, strong on behalf of our community, and we know who we are.”

A source close to Congresswoman McIver has expressed to theGrio that she is confident that the courts will rule in her favor. However, many point out the precedent the prosecution sets for members of Congress who want to exercise their oversight authorities as a check and balance to the executive branch.

McIver also faces financial barriers. Because she is a member of Congress, she is unable to accept pro bono legal services from groups like the ACLU or Legal Defense Fund.

“It is the way this administration deals with all vulnerable people. It tries to make them more vulnerable in terms of their resources, whether or not their financial, or medicine, or food, or whatever,” said Rep. Watson Coleman.

“They know that LaMonica isn’t a gazillionaire like the folks that they hang out with. She’s also an example of this administration’s desire to punish anybody who stands up.”

Watson Coleman added, “I respect her tremendously, but I resent that she has to go through this.”

On Tuesday, a rally in support of McIver was held outside the New Jersey courthouse, where the congresswoman joined after leaving her morning hearing.

“This process is not going to stop me from doing my job….I’m going to keep showing up to protect us….because we need protection and we have to continue to hold this administration accountable,” McIver told the crowd. “No one is going to get in the way of that.”