Trump insults Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar during Oval Office remarks

President Donald Trump hurled personal insults at U.S. Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar on Thursday while delivering remarks inside the Oval Office.

When asked by a reporter about Crockett’s remarks comparing ICE to slave patrols during an interview on MSNBC, Trump turned to his usual hits regarding Crockett and the Democratic Party.

Before the question could even be asked, Trump immediately jumped at the chance to insult Crockett when he heard her name.

“Jasmine Crockett?” asked the president as he and members of his Cabinet, including Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Scott Treasury Secretary Bessent, laughed.

“Before you even ask, let me tell you, she’s a very low-IQ person. I mean, if we ever had to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one [who] should take one, because she shouldn’t even be in there,” said Trump. “I don’t think we should waste our time.”

Congresswoman Crockett, 44, is a graduate of Rhodes College and has a law degree from the University of Houston. She was a public defender and served in the Texas House of Representatives before being elected to Congress. Known for her quick-witted remarks and passionate oratory, Congresswoman Crockett has been an advocate for voting rights.

“I can’t even believe this is a congressperson…Between her and Il-mon Omar…” Trump continued, mentioning Congresswoman Omar and mispronouncing her first name.

Trump went on to say he met the president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to whom he suggested that “maybe he’d like to take her back.” “He said, ‘I don’t want to,'” he added.

Reacting to Crockett’s remarks about ICE, Trump said, “I think she’s gone over the line, and I think…the Democrats have become radical left lunatics. They have policies that nobody’s going to buy.”

Trump’s remarks about Crockett and Omar come as Black women in politics have increasingly been on the receiving end of racist and sexist attacks. Earlier this week, Trump ally and MAGA influencer Laura Loomer called Crockett a “ghetto Black b—h.“

Crockett, a popular rising star in the Democratic Party, has become a regular target for conservatives. When asked about the most recent attacks from Loomer, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Yvette Clarke told theGrio, “The [Trump] administration has made it clear that it’s open season on Black people.”

The New York congresswoman said the attacks on Crockett also come “at a time when there’s an escalation of political violence,” adding, “They have the nerve to say that they want to tone down rhetoric. Yet here we are…and they’re out there doing this kind of mess again.”



