Verzuz returns with epic No Limit vs. Cash Money matchup on Apple Music

The demise of “Verzuz” was greatly exaggerated.

The brand co-founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland is marking its return after a three-year hiatus at ComplexCon in Las Vegas on Saturday (Oct. 25), with a massive edition pitting two of Southern hip-hop’s most esteemed labels against one another: Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records.

Choosing the New Orleans-based labels and holding the event in Vegas is a unique touch, as Louisiana-based HBCU Grambling will take on fellow SWAC HBCU Jackson State in the “HBCU Classic” game at Allegiant Stadium earlier that day.

“Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action,” “Verzuz” creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said of its expansive relaunch in a joint statement. The “Verzuz” relaunch will stream live on Apple Music at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

During the ‘90s and early 2000s, Cash Money and No Limit were synonymous with bringing New Orleans hip-hop from tall T-shirts to Girbaud jeans, camouflage, “bling bling” and more to a global audience. Both labels boast a who’s who of hip-hop royalty, including Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Master P, B.G., Mia X, Mannie Fresh, KLC and more.

Regarding who will join P, Baby, and Slim on the “Verzuz” stage, the colonel of the No Limit tank suggests his “soldiers” will be in the building and gave his flowers to the Cash Money imprint for how they helped shape New Orleans hip-hop.

“We definitely two companies that came up in New Orleans and created empires,” P said in an interview earlier this week. “So my hats go off to Birdman and Cash Money, as well as my No Limit army, all my soldiers, everybody that represented us for so long.”

During the global pandemic, “Verzuz” evolved from being a virtual hit battle on Instagram (with plenty of viral moments and technical difficulties) to a celebration of legacy acts and a full-fledged in-person production packed with must-see highlights, from Jadakiss and The LOX facing Dipset at Madison Square Garden to Earth, Wind & Fire taking on The Isley Brothers.