Five people shot near Howard University as HBCU celebrates homecoming weekend

As Howard students, alumnae and alumni return to D.C. to celebrate the HBCU’s 101st homecoming weekend, tragedy struck near campus.

Five people were shot near Georgia Avenue and Howard Place on Friday (Oct. 24). All of the victims, four adults and one teenager, were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The university said a fight or confrontation between two individuals sparked the violence. Both were arrested and three guns were recovered near the scene, according to D.C. police chief Pamela Smith.

“Whether they’re young people or adults with guns, we need folks to put these guns down in our city. What we do know is that this is Howard’s homecoming, and most of the homecoming festivities around our cities are joyous occasions for our families to come out and enjoy a good time,” Smith said.

She added, “We’re not going to tolerate individuals coming into our cities with firearms and don’t think for one second that we’re not going to look for you and search for you and find you. And when we do, we will hold you accountable.”

Howard University released a statement following the shooting, thanking D.C. police for their efforts and confirming none of the victims were students of the university and no Howard students or faculty were involved in the incident.

“This incident was not affiliated with Howard University, and no Howard University students, faculty, or staff were involved,” the statement began. “The safety and well-being of the Howard University community is our highest priority. HUPD has implemented enhanced security measures throughout the weekend, including an increased presence of University security personnel and local law enforcement agencies on and around campus to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Homecoming festivities this year include the annual parade, Famfest, Yardfest, the Young Alumni Day Party, and a call to chapel featuring Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III, Ph.D.