‘Sticking with you FOREVER’: Russell Wilson pens heartwarming message for Ciara’s birthday

Russell Wilson is standing ten toes down behind his favorite girl.

On Saturday (Oct. 25), the Giants QB and Super Bowl-winner penned a sweet birthday message for Ciara and a montage of some of Wilson’s favorite photos and videos of the R&B star.

“Sticking with you FOREVER!!!” Wilson’s message began. “Happy Birthday to my world, @ciara. God had a purpose putting us together — a force for something greater. Watching you shine as an incredible wife, mom, artist, and entrepreneur inspires me every single day. You do it all with grace, strength, and love.”

He continued, “The family we’re building and the woman you are amaze me beyond words. I thank God for you constantly. I love you more than words can say baby!!! Daddy loves you! And I got the perfect birthday present for you…” you know what it is.. it goes like ‘‘Da-Da-Da!”

Ciara quickly jumped in her husband’s comments thankful for the note:““Awe Baby! You always make me feel like I’m on top of the world! Thanks for loving me the way you do and making me feel special on this day as you always do! I love you sooooo much””

The Wilsons have been a beloved celebrity couple since they began dating in 2015. After an encounter at a Wisconsin basketball game, Russel admitted he was “sold on” Ciara right then and there, forgetting plans he had already made with friends.

Since then, the two eventually got engaged, and later, they were married in 2016 in a lavish affair featuring guests such as Kelly Rowland, LaLa Anthony, and others. Ciara’s oldest son, Future, served as the ring bearer.

From there, the Wilson clan has only grown, as the couple has four children, including Future, daughters Sienna (8) and Amora (1), and Future’s younger brother Win (5).

Ciara has publicly had her husband’s back louder than ever in recent months. In August, while appearing on““The Breakfast Club”” the““Goodie”” singer had a message for everyone who calls her husband, “corny” and a “simp.”

“I don’t even have to reply to that,” she told Charlamagne Tha God. “Why would I even respond to that, you know what I’m saying? I know what I know, and that’s all that matters.”

She later added, “I think it depends on…well, who’s the man saying it? It’s like someone’s saying the person doesn’t love someone, but have you ever loved someone, right? Have you ever been loved right? So, sometimes, people, to me, speak out of pocket because they just don’t know””

Ciara ultimately shot everything down with grace.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but we don’t have to live, I don’t have to live my life to prove anything to anybody,” she said. “I think sometimes, too, people just have a perspective because of the way they see life. And that might just be their way, but, you know, to me, too bad for them if they want to live life a certain way and love people a certain way. Too bad for them.”