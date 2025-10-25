‘I overreact sometimes’: Soulja Boy offers apology to Kandi Burruss after profane rant

Soulja Boy is walking back his desire to pull up on Kandi Burruss, promptly ending their short-lived feud.

After jumping on a livestream to disparage Burruss in light of an interview she conducted, Soulja Boy is apologizing for his actions and what he told the R&B great.

“They said you gon’ need to apologize to Kandi,” Soulja told fans during a recent livestream. “Man, I’m sending out an apology to Kandi. Y’know what I’m sayin’? Shout out to Kandi. You know, I overreact sometimes; I see stuff on the internet. Much love to Kandi. If you can find it in your heart, please accept my apology—much love to you, much respect to you.”

He added, “I just be getting so mad, I be like man, ‘Folks lying on me and sh-t.’ But they like, ‘You should have gotten mad at the dude, you shouldn’t have gotten mad at her. I’ma just let that rock, man.”

Burruss interviewed Soulja Boy’s former videographer, Charlie Rocket, for her “Speak On It” podcast. Rocket told the story of an incident in Las Vegas in which Soulja Boy spat in his food.

“Soulja Boy called me to his room,” Rocket recalled. “We’re staying at the Bellagio, and he wanted to make a really viral video. He said, ‘Come to my room. I’m about to order some room service,’ and he ordered $1,000 worth of room service. When he was done, there was so much food left over. I was excited. I saw some chicken fingers and I was like, ‘Can I get those? Cuz I’m hungry, I’m really really hungry.’”

After Soulja learned of Rocket’s comments, he unleashed on both Rocket and Burruss.

“Aye, somebody tag this b–h Kandi too,” Soulja began. “B-tch, why the f–k you got this fat n–a on your platform? I’m about to sue the f–k out of Kandi. Somebody tag Kandi. You on the motherf–kin Internet claiming I spit in your food, you’sa b–h. Who the f–k somebody go on the road with somebody and not eat for three days? And Kandi, f–k you too, you lil’ bald-headed b–h.”

After that moment of disrespect, Kandi wanted Soulja to pull up to clear the air.

“I heard Soulja Boy was cussing me out on his live and said he wanted to pull up…,” she tweeted on Oct. 20. “Well, I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it!”

I heard @souljaboy was cussing me out on his live & said he wanted to pull up… Well I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) October 20, 2025

Ultimately, it looks like cooler heads have prevailed in Atlanta.