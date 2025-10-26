A shooting at Lincoln University homecoming leaves one person dead, injures six people

One person has died and six people are injured after a shooting at Lincoln University last night. The historically Black university in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was hosting its homecoming weekend, welcoming alumni and students to celebrate together.

Chester County authorities said the gunfire started at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday outside of the school’s International Cultural Center, where tailgating and festivities were taking place after the football game that day. According to Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe, “it was a chaotic scene, and people fled in every direction.” One person with a firearm has been detained, and the school was placed on short lockdown, as officials believe there is no longer an active threat on campus.

“Today we’re operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus,” de Barrena-Sarobe said in a press conference this morning. He asked anyone with video of the shooting or any other evidence to contact the FBI, which is working with local police on the case.

Also Read:Five people shot near Howard University as HBCU celebrates homecoming weekend

Authorities also chose not to share details about the victims and their conditions.

Lincoln University police chief Marc Partee said “devastated” is how he could only “start” to describe the feeling of this tragedy.

“This was to be a joyous occasion,” Partee said of the tradition at the first degree-granting HBCU in the country. “Homecoming — when individuals come back, and they give back to their alma mater, and they live the good memories of their time at Lincoln University, which has helped them propel into life. This was interrupted by gunfire that should not have occurred.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on X that he was briefed on the situation and offered full support to Lincoln University President Brenda Allen and the local authorities.

“Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he wrote.