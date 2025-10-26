Tamar Braxton explains why she was at Verzuz supporting Birdman instead of her sister Toni

Tamar Braxton had to set the record straight after appearing at last night’s Verzuz battle between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records.

Verzuz viewers were surprised to see the Braxton sister rock out onstage behind Birdman, at one point wiping the sweat off his head. She and Birdman, whose name is Bryan Christopher Williams, are in-laws. Toni Braxton, seven-time Grammy winner and Tamar’s older sister, has been married to Williams since August last year. The marriage, which happened secretly, caused a stir when news came out that Toni filed for divorce just two weeks after they tied the knot, then withdrew the divorce petition in January of this year.

Toni wasn’t at the Verzuz. And it seems like some onlookers thought Tamar should not have been there with Birdman. A confused X user directly mentioned Tamar in a post, asking why she attended the Verzuz.

“Now why was you on stage with yo sister man?” user @LoveeTMoniquee said.

Tamar jumped right into the conversation to clear up the controversy.

“Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!??” the singer wrote on X.

After the Verzuz, someone captured a video of Tamar and Birdman, who appear to be calling Toni to recap the show.