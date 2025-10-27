Jamie Foxx reacts after object thrown at GloRilla during performance at daughter’s party in his home

The dangerous penchant some audience members have for throwing items at professional acts entertaining them should have died with William Shakespeare, but alas, GloRilla may have become the latest victim.

Over the weekend, footage began to circulate of Jamie Foxx addressing a sea of teens and twenty-somethings at his daughter Anelise Foxx’s birthday party after a glass bottle was allegedly thrown at the rapper during her performance.

“Who did it? Why would you do some s— like that?” the 57-year-old actor and comedian can be heard saying into the microphone while visibly irate over the incident, as the crowd of 14 to 22-year-olds chatters loudly and begins to point out the offending party.

“Why would you throw something at the stage? Man, this is for free,” Foxx explains before adding, “Y’all don’t deserve this s— bro.”

“I’m so disappointed,” he noted. “I love y’all, but I hate whoever the f— that was.”

Further emphasizing his outrage, he added, “You throw some s— in my house? Should we just pull the plug?”

From the looks of things, the evening proceeded without further incident. Glorilla even returned to the stage to close out her set and perform her hit “TGIF.”

Neither Foxx nor GloRilla has yet to comment publicly on the incident that occurred during what has been dubbed “Skvlk Fest,” however, it didn’t appear to dampen the fun. According to Foxx, the event, which was a music festival featuring major live acts including Tyga and Leon Thomas, carnival rides and games, and a Halloween theme, wasn’t just his daughter’s 17th birthday bash, but her realization of a major dream.

In a series of posts to his Instagram, including one with a pic of him posing with his daughter and her mother (Foxx’s ex Kristin Grannis), dressed as Na’vi from “Avatar,” the actor praises his daughter for organizing and pulling off the “biggest party in the world.”

“My daughter, Annalise Foxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world… when she was a little kid…. That was her dream and aspiration…. It is now coming true. The first annual Skvlk Fest was amazing,” he wrote in the caption of one post.

In another post showcasing the festival’s merchandise, Foxx added, “This was your vision a long time ago, so proud that you had made it come to light!!!! The fact that you have a big festival and built your own merchandise store !!!!! Biggups!!!!”

“The energy is unmatched at the @skvlkfest courtesy of @anelisefoxx !!!,” he wrote in the caption of a post that included video of the massive crowd reveling. “Shout out to all the kids that came and turned up!!! This is how it should be every year!!!”