Michael Blackson reveals a friend had his baby two months after he welcomed son with fiancée

Looks like Michael Blackson welcomed two new bundles of joy recently.

The 52-year-old comedian and actor revealed on Monday in an Instagram post that he welcomed not one but two baby boys by two different women.

“The last few months God has blessed me, but in blessing me came a lot of pain,” the “Next Friday” star began in the caption of his post.

He explained that two months after his fiancée, Rada Cheang, gave birth to their son, Mikey, a longtime female friend he’s known for over five years also welcomed a baby boy in August—King Kweku—who, he revealed, is also his son.

According to their father, Mikey was born on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and Kweku arrived on August 6, 2025.

“My two boys has brought so much joy to my life but also caused me to lose my fiancé Rada,” he continued.

Blackson went on to apologize for “waiting so long” to become more transparent about his situation and noted that his 18-year-old twin sons, whom he shares with a previous partner, didn’t know about the new additions, nor did his own mother.

“I love kids, and I want to thank God for bringing me two more healthy boys. My apologies to Rada and I hope she forgives me for the pain I’ve brought to her,” he wrote. “I’m going to be the best loving father in the world.”

He also joked that he plans to “avoid turning into Nick Cannon or Elon Musk,” both known for their large broods, adding, “I’m only dating women that ran out of period or had a hysterectomy.”

He then invited his followers to “swipe to meet Kweku.”

Hailing from Ghana, Blackson has become a fixture in comedy over the last 25 years, earning fame through roles in films like “Next Friday” and “Meet the Blacks.” He shares his older twin sons with a former girlfriend and had been engaged to Cheang, who frequently appeared by his side in interviews and on social media before their split.

She has since responded in a post of her own, calling his apology “pathetic” and noting that her energy is going towards her newborn, “not to negativity.”