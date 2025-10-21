‘Love Is Blind’ stars Lauren and Cameron Hamilton welcome their first child

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are officially first-time parents!

On Monday, October 20, the “Love Is Blind” stars shared in an Instagram post that they welcomed their first child together—a son—named Ezra on October 1.

“To God be the GLORY,” Lauren began in the caption of the post. “Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st, a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time.”

The post featured several snapshots from the new family’s first few weeks together, including a picture of the trio embracing, a shot of Ezra’s feet being held by his parents’ hands, one of Lauren cradling Ezra on her chest, and footage of them in the hospital.

She added, “After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia (high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy) and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow… healing, resting, and soaking up all the love.”

Lauren, 37, and Cameron, 35, first captured hearts on the debut season of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” which aired in 2020, where they met and got engaged sight unseen during the reality TV social experiment before the pair tied the knot during the season finale. In May 2025, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, marking a new chapter in their modern fairytale romance.

Just weeks before welcoming their bundle of joy, the two caught up with theGrio to share their excitement and reflect on the journey that brought them here.

“We’ve been trying for over four years to get pregnant, so even though it’s a little challenging, I welcome it, just because we have been praying to get to this point,” the expectant mother shared at the time. “So the fact that we’re here right now is a blessing. I don’t have any real complaints.”

While she didn’t have any “real complaints” at the time the mother did reveal some of the challenges she experienced, including heartburn, difficulty breathing, and extreme tiredness.

“It’s all a blessing,” she said. “I look at it like it’s all worth it. It’s my sacrifice for my baby boy.”