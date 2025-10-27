Tyler Perry backs Marvin Winans with $100,000 donation to Perfecting Church of Detroit after controversy

Tyler Perry is standing by Bishop Marvin Winans during a time when the longtime singer and his congregation have come under fire.

According to “Rolling Out,” Perry is contributing $100,000 to Winans’ Perfecting Church in Detroit, more than one week after a fundraising clip from the church turned into a viral and controversial clip, which Winans said the “devil” was part of stirring the pot on.

“We have received…one person called and he said ‘Tell my name! Because I know God is in this.’ Tyler Perry sent $100,000!” Winans told the church to wild applause.

On Oct. 19, Perfecting Church hosted its annual “Day of Giving.” Winans, who has led the church since its founding in 1989, asked the congregation to give what he described as “$1,000 plus one.”

How the phrase was interpreted set off an unfortunate chain of events. Some parishioners believed Winans meant $1,001, while others thought he was referring to two separate $1,000 offerings for the church. In the middle of it all, Roberta McCory, a longtime member of Perfecting Church, came forward with a donation of $1,235, explaining she was giving “in faith” toward the church’s ultimate goal.

Winans, however, corrected McCory in front of the entire congregation. “That’s only $1,200,” Winans told her, pressing further about the donation. McCoy told Winans she would try to bring the additional $800 at a later date, but Winans countered, “Well, that ain’t what I asked you to do.”

The back-and-forth between the two quickly went viral, with critics slamming Winans for calling out a member of his church in front of everyone. Winans spoke to ABC 7 News in Detroit to clarify what happened, saying the entire conversation was taken out of context.

“It was our day of giving, and the whole church was coming, and we didn’t want people standing, the mothers and all that,” Winans explained.

The legendary gospel singer added he was calling out donations “by increments” and someone stepped in the wrong line and he “corrected it.”

“I told everybody to listen and come when you call, and that’s all that was,” he told the outlet.

Winans has since apologized to McCory, and Perry’s donation comes as Perfecting Church is still attempting to complete construction on a new building on 7 Mile and Woodward—a project that has been in the works since 2002.

Still, Perry’s generous donation hasn’t completely quelled the drama surrounding Perfecting Church. Faith leaders continue to grapple with questions about how donations to the church are being used and whether church members should see itemized reports about where their donations are truly going.

However, Perry has long stood by his faith and appears to be placing his money behind Winans and the Church as an instrument to serve with hope that others can do the same.

Meanwhile, at another church a few states over, Pastor Jamal Bryant canceled tithes and offering for the day, saying church resources would instead be redirected to those in need in response to SNAP cuts and job losses.

They say a little faith goes a long way, and what’s for sure is that congregations are holding onto it during these difficult times.