And another one! MacKenzie Scott gifts $38M to Alabama State University

During a time when it feels like people are using their wealth for more evil than good, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to be a breath of fresh air. This year alone, Scott has given over $300 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and programs supporting students coming from marginalized communities. And that number keeps growing with her latest donation to Alabama State University, in Montgomery.

This week, Scott gifted the public HBCU $38 million dollar, the largest single donation in Alabama State University’s history.

“Today marks a defining moment in the history of Alabama State University,” university president Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. wrote in a statement. “I am filled with immense gratitude and proud to announce that Alabama State University has received the largest single donation in its 158-year history.”

Alabama State University is honored to receive a $38 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in our institution’s history. pic.twitter.com/TcGDT1J9h6 — Alabama State University (@BamaState1867) October 27, 2025

“Ms. Scott’s generosity affirms Alabama State University’s reputation as a catalyst for excellence and innovation in higher education. This is truly a pivotal moment in ASU’s history,” he added.

Just as Dr. Ross says the new investment will fuel a new era of growth and excellence, Scott’s generosity has funded a path forward for HBCUs at a time where federal funding and support is no longer guaranteed. Last week, the philanthropist who was previously married to Jeff Bezos, donated $38 million to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore after gifting the university $20 million five years ago.

“MacKenzie Scott’s generosity will deepen the university’s capacity to serve students, strengthen communities across the Eastern Shore, and expand UMES’s national impact as a high-value, high-quality HBCU,” University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Jay A. Perman said in a statement.

Similarly, earlier this month, Scott announced a jaw-dropping $63 million unrestricted gift to Morgan State, the school’s largest donation and her second major donation to the Baltimore HBCU in under five years.

“To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, in a press release. “This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress. This new transformative contribution—and her continued trust in Morgan—affirm that we are not only rising but leading.”

After her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott signed a giving pledge in which she vowed to “give the majority of her wealth back to the society that helped generate it, to do it thoughtfully, to get started soon, and to keep at it until the safe is empty.” Since then, she has reportedly given approximately $19.3 billion to over 2,450 organizations, per Inc.

“Any wealth is a product of a collective effort that included them. The social structures that inflate wealth present obstacles to them. And despite those obstacles, they are providing solutions that benefit us all.” Scott said in a 2021 blog post. “Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved.”

“Because we believe that teams with experience on the front lines of challenges will know best how to put the money to good use, we encouraged them to spend it however they choose,” she concluded. “Many reported that this trust significantly increased the impact of the gift. There is nothing new about amplifying gifts by yielding control. People have been doing it in living rooms and classrooms and workplaces for thousands of years. It empowers receivers by making them feel valued and by unlocking their best solutions. Generosity is generative. Sharing makes more.”