‘BLEXIT did not meet the requirements’: Hampton University addresses group’s attempted appearance during homecoming

As hundreds of Hampton University alumni returned to the yard this past weekend, “Blexit,” an organization co-founded by Candace Owens and “powered” by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, attempted to join the HBCU’s homecoming festivities.

Their attempt, however, was short-lived, as campus security reportedly escorted the group off campus due to its unauthorized presence on campus. In a statement posted on their social media, the university provided context to the incident.

“Hampton University is aware of an incident involving representatives of an organization known as BLEXIT who attempted to access campus during Homecoming weekend without proper authorization. While the organization has suggested that their filming activity was “shut down,” that narrative is inaccurate. This was not a matter of suppression; it was a matter of safety, procedure, and fairness,” the university wrote.

As a private university, Hampton University has “established processes for campus access, vendor participation, and media activity,” which Blexit failed to complete to participate in homecoming.

“This procedural failure meant they were not approved to participate, consistent with University policy and communicated in advance to all applicants. Of the 36 applications submitted, 18 were approved; BLEXIT was among those that did not meet the stated requirements,” the statement continued. “As a matter of public safety, Hampton must know who is on campus, why they are here, and how to contact them in case of an emergency. Vendors and guests following established procedures allow us to coordinate access and ensure that all participants are properly credentialed and protected. Without this step, we cannot extend the privileges of official guest status or guarantee safety protocols.”

The university’s statement appears to be in response to Craig Long, a member of Blexit’s tour, who claimed that the university silenced the organization during their “Educate to Liberate” HBCU tour. The tour, which planned to visit 10 prominent historically Black institutions during their homecoming celebrations is on a mission to bring “conservative values to life, fostering critical thinking, and sparking powerful conversations on HBCU campuses,” according to their website.

“Instead of celebrating that spirit of open discussion, the university shut it down — claiming we ‘didn’t go through the proper channels.’ Let’s be honest: this wasn’t about paperwork. It was about politics,” Long wrote on Instagram. “We were silenced because we are BLEXIT — because we stand for Christian values, conservative principles, and independent thought that challenge the mainstream narrative. That’s not ‘diversity or inclusion’ — that’s discrimination against free thought.”

Ultimately, while Hampton University says it “welcomes organizations and speakers representing a variety of perspectives, provided they follow established protocols,” the school also emphasized the importance of protecting its students, staff, and alumni.

“Hampton University operates with three priorities: to know every group on campus, to facilitate their participation in activities, and to protect the well-being of all involved. In today’s environment, that level of coordination is essential to maintaining safety and a frictionless experience for the nearly 15,000 people who attended Homecoming,” HU concluded. “Our foremost responsibility is the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and guests. Upholding University procedures ensures a secure, respectful, and welcoming environment for all who visit our Home by the Sea.”