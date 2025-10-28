‘He didn’t deserve that’: ‘The Game’ actor Hosea Chanchez mourns death of his father via hit-and-run

“The Game” actor Hosea Chanchez is mourning the loss of his father, Ephraim Bristow, in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to The Montgomery Advertiser, police responded to a hit-and-run accident near the 4400 block of Troy Highway, where a pedestrian was killed in the early morning of October 18. Bristow, 67, was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

In a touching pair of tribute posts, Chanchez reflected on his dad, acknowledging his flaws while upholding him as the man “everyone in our town loved and adored.”



“The first person any boy wants to be is his father,” he captioned a post with an audio recording of his father leaving him a voicemail. “No matter how ruff the road is you’re always willing to take the path to get to your father, as a boy. & as a boy your father is your hero. Even if he’s the real villain. Not all hero’s wear capes some wear Afros and leather boots, mine did … What he wasn’t, was a drug addict, he became one, but HE wasn’t one. He was a man of GOD … Him ‘on drugs’ was just a reaction to a foreign entity being induced in his body. That guy wasn’t my dad.”

Chanchez then bristled with the heartbreaking news of his father’s death, and how his father died.

“Two nights ago my father was killed on Troy Highway in Alabama,” Chanchez wrote. “And the murderer drug my father’s body a block & a half & then drove away like he was nothing. As my father was taking his last breath on the side of the road…He didn’t deserve that. What a sad world we live in. I can’t even believe someone would do that to him. My father.”

In the follow-up post, Chanchez reflected on his father further, beneath a younger picture of his dad, soundtracked by Maze and Frankie Beverly’s “Golden Time of Day.”

“Somehow I became a beacon of hope for my father,” Chanchez said. “In many ways He looked up to me. I always knew he was proud of me because he would tell me. “Son, I’m proud of the man you have become, in spite of what I didn’t do to help you get here.”

Friends of the actor, from “The Game” creator Mara Brock Akil to Yvette Nicole Brown left public condolences on Chanchez’s tributes.

“Hosea. I am so deeply sorry to hear of your deep loss,” Akil wrote. Thank you for honoring him and giving his life perspective and a story… May he rest in peace.”

Brown added, “Oh friend! I am so sorry to hear this. I just tried you. Please call me when you take a moment. I’ll be here. I love you so much, H.”

Police ask people with knowledge of the case to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.