Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez returning for ‘The Game’ reboot

Paramount+ has reportedly given the reboot a ten-episode series order

It looks like Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez will return to The Game reboot for Paramount+ per a report this week on Deadline.

It’s been six years since The Game signed off after its nine-season run. The beloved series was a ratings smash not only on its original channel, The CW, but also for BET when it changed networks for the fourth season.

Hosea Chanchez, Wendy Raquel Robinson (Paramount+)

As theGrio previously reported, a reboot of The Game was announced by Viacom in late 2020. Now that the series order is officially announced, the team behind the hit series is revealing details on the show, including who is returning from the original iteration.

Robinson and Chanchez, will return as their characters Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, respectively. While the original series started off as a 30-minute sitcom and eventually morphed into an hour-long dramedy, the reboot will return the series to its half-hour roots.

Per Deadline, “The new series will relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas and will see new players offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

Executive Producer Mara Brock Akil, Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Actor Hosea Chanchez from the series “The Game” on July 17, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Series creator Mara Brock Akil will give way to showrunner Devon Greggory who wrote for BET’s American Soul.

Akil, who will executive-produce with Greggory, her husband Salim Akil, and former sitcom star Kelsey Grammer with Tom Russo, released a statement saying, “Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people…I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy, and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

Greggory says he’s happy to take on the role as a fan of the show.

“The Game is a show I faithfully watched, with characters I grew to love, and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future,” said Greggory. “I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.”

Actors Hosea Chanchez, Pooch Hall, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and actor Coby Bell attend “The Game” party at The Montalban on September 27, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Expect The Game’s reboot to tackle some of the social justice issues that have polarized NFL fans in real life.

Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at Paramount+, said, “From the moment it debuted, The Game was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football…what better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

