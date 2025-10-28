Rapper and star of Netflix’s ‘Supacell’ Ghetts charged with causing death after hit-and-run in east London

Ghetts, star of Netflix’s hit show “Supacell,” has been charged with causing death following a fatal hit-and-run in London 10 days ago.

The 41-year-old British artist, whose real name is Justin Jude Clarke-Samuel, appeared at the Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 27, when his charge was officially upgraded from causing serious injury to causing death by dangerous driving, BBC News reported.

On Saturday, October 18, it’s alleged that the award-winning musician failed to stop after his BMW hit 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in east London, per the Hollywood Reporter. His charges were upgraded after Tamang later died from his injuries.

The actor is due to appear back in court on November 24.

Clarke-Samuel, a trailblazer of the UK grime scene who hails from Woodford in East London, shot to global stardom after portraying the cold-hearted villain Krazy in “Supacell.” The 2024 sci-fi action series, created by rapper and filmmaker Rapman, follows a group of Black Londoners who share a rare genetic trait — one loosely modeled on sickle-cell anemia — that grants them extraordinary powers.

Praised for its originality and cultural resonance, “Supacell,” which also stars Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, and Eric Kofi Abrefa, became Netflix’s most-watched series worldwide upon its premiere. The series has earned acclaim for its wildly inventive reimagining of a disease that disproportionately affects Black people. Since it has been renewed for a second season, fans are left wondering how the story will evolve following this shocking development.

Beyond his work on the screen, Clarke-Samuel is a Mercury Prize-nominated grime MC and Mobo Award darling. During the 2021 annual British celebration of Black music, he won the award for Best Male Act, and in 2024, he received the Mobo Pioneer Award for his “significant contribution to British black culture,” according to BBC News.