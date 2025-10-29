‘Done…forever’: Keith Powers celebrates going 6 months without alcohol as he advocates for mental health

Keith Powers is continuing to check the days off his calendar. After celebrating that he had gone more than six months without alcohol in July, the actor took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct. 29) to reveal he is faithfully sticking to his goals.

“Today is my 300th day of no alcohol!” he posted with a black and white photo of him enjoying nature. “65 days left to reach my original goal. After that, I will continue to not drink. Done with the alc forever.”

The desire to live a sober lifestyle came five years after Powers, 33, revealed he dealt with anxiety and used alcohol as a coping mechanism, particularly at industry parties where he felt like all eyes were on him as soon as he entered the party.

“I’m literally just overthinking everything, I’m like, ‘Man, how do I look?’ And then I start sweating and my armpits would start sweating and I’m just losing it,” he told Dave Bellevue in 2020. “I noticed when I would take a shot or something, or I would drink, and I would be loose. I’m able to be myself. But as I’m doing that and afterwards I’m thinking to myself like … that is not a way to cope. That’s not the way to cope at all.”

He added, “Realizing that made me scared. I didn’t notice I was drinking before certain industry parties to get loose – I didn’t really connect the fact that it was my anxiety that was making me feel like, ‘OK, I need to take a drink before going to this party. Once I realized that, I felt low.”

Powers admitted he needed to find healthier measures to deal with his anxiety and shared a video to try to assist other people who may be having the same struggles he was having.

The journey with sobriety has created some joy in his personal life, too. Powers and longtime beau Ryan Destiny announced they were engaged earlier this month. The news came seven months after the pair rekindled their relationship after splitting in 2022.

After sharing the joint Instagram post, Destiny and Powers’ comments were flooded with celebrity A-list well-wishers, including Issa Rae, Yvonne Oriji, Kehlani, Janelle Monáe, Destiny’s “grown-ish” co-star Chloe Bailey, and more.