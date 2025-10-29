‘Love Island’ star Olandria Carthen responds after being called the N-word on livestream as Huda Mustafa laughs along

Olandria Carthen is fed up with racism and people trolling her online.

The “Love Island” alum was the victim of a racial slur when an anonymous caller called her the N-word during a livestream featuring her “Love Island” castmate Huda Mustafa and Mustafa’s boyfriend Louis Russell. Both Russell and Mustafa can be seen laughing in the clip before Mustafa asks, “What did they say? They said a bad word.”

Carthen took to her Instagram Stories to not only clear the air but also call out any potential subpar apologies she may receive.

“I do not condone racism of any kind, nor do I entertain it,” Carthen’s statement began. “That kind of language is never acceptable. Not in anger, not as a joke, not ever. Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going.”

She added, “Defending it, laughing about it, or making excuses is even worse. I will not let this moment derail my purpose of uplifting my community. I’m standing firm in who I am and using this as an opportunity to call for real accountability and awareness. We all have a role in building a culture where speaking to one another with respect is the standard, and where speaking against hate speech is the bare minimum.

“While I anticipate this will result in surface level apologies that fade in a few days, I’d like to transform this moment into something actionable. I encourage those who have participated in the stream and their followers to demonstrate a genuine commitment to anti-racism by donating to organizations and foundations dedicated to educating and uplifting the community such as the UNCF, NAACP, and/or the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.”

Carthen said she would be making a personal donation to get the ball rolling. Mustafa and Russell also explained their role in the live as Mustafa called out “clickbait” and said she and Russell ended the call immediately after the caller uttered the slur.

“I don’t condone anything of the sort,” Mustafa said in her Instagram Stories. “Whoever called purposefully continuously called while we were live i really don’t condone racism which is why it was immediately hung up once again we did not hear it very well.”

She then explained why she and Russell laughed during the moment.

“Laughter was because it was AWKWARD. Like, who the heck says something offensive like that on a live? … It was awkward and inappropriate—whoever said it is in the wrong,” Mustafa said, adding she didn’t want the incident to be blown out of proprotion.

Still, this situation is another reminder of a hot-button issue that persisted throughout season 7 of “Love Island,” where specific viewers of the show would bombard comments with racial slurs directed at Carthen and Chelley Bissainthe, both of who are Black.

During the “Love Island” reunion, Carthen pointed out that she had seen a photo of her head photoshopped onto the body of George Floyd. In contrast, Mustafa’s face was photoshopped onto Derek Chauvin in a sick play on Floyd’s murder in 2020. When asked why she didn’t make a social media post defending Carthen and Bissainthe, Mustafa said she was “dealing with so much outside of that” and wanted to address more than just the racism.

“I truly wish you had prioritized that moment to address the racism and the bullying toward me and Chelley since that was spewed out the most,” Carthen told her. “That hurt girl. Huda, I explained that to you in the airport that sh-t hurt. I’m glad you’ve grown from it, but that sh-t hurt. We were close and you f–king didn’t speak up for me.”