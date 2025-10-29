Queen Latifah gushes about Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I love that energy carrying hip-hop into the future’

Queen Latifah is making it known she’s a certified hottie!

The 55-year-old rapper and actress revealed her admiration for Megan Thee Stallion during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Tuesday, when the topic turned to how Latifah recently shared the stage with the Hot Girl.

After host Hudson shared a clip of the “Her” rapper and the “Black Reign” artist trying escargot together, Latfish gushed, “She’s so cool, she’s so fun, she’s so very talented and strong in her spot.”

The “Living Single” alum added, “I love that energy carrying hip-hop into the future, of course.”

The legendary artist hit the stage during Meg’s set at weekend one of Coachella in April, surprising fans with a performance that became one of the weekend’s biggest moments. Latifah joined Thee Stallion for a powerful rendition of her classic “U.N.I.T.Y.”

“She asked me to pop out at Coachella and I was like, ‘What? For Real, OK?’ I had to bring it for her because this is Coachella, we gotta take that thing down,” Latifah said. “The people are gonna be ready.”

She added how powerhouse singers Ciara and Victoria Monét also hit the stage that same night, turning Megan’s set into a celebration of Black women in music.

“I wanna thank her again for having me, it was so much fun,” she continued. “They worked so hard, her dancers and everybody. It was just good energy that night.”

The Queen, who has dabbled in jazz and other genres since her musical debut in the late 80s, also teased some new music on the way after Hudson, despite allegedly sitting on unreleased music of her own, grilled her for the intel. Latifah revealed that part of the holdup is because balancing life and time.

“But I’ma make some time because I want to get it out there,” she said. “It’s all kinds of music too.”