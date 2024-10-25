Queen Latifah, American icon, is Good American’s new campaign star

As the latest star of Good American’s "American Icons" campaign, Queen Latifah discusses personal style, inclusivity, and her upcoming biopic.  

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 25, 2024
Queen Latifah is the star of Good American's new campaign (Photo courtesy of Good American)

It’s been a busy week for Queen Latifah. On the heels of receiving a National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden, the hip-hop icon and actress is the latest star of Good American’s “American Icons” campaign. Known for her legacy of female empowerment and encouraging women to embrace their individuality, Latifah shared her appreciation for Good American’s commitment to size inclusivity. 

“I’ve worn Good American for quite some time now in various projects. I’ve worn their jeans on ‘The Equalizer.’ I’ve worn a suit of theirs at the Super Bowl, to an after party. I wore a denim outfit just the other day to my bodyguard’s 60th birthday. We partied all night,” she told the Hollywood Reporter, noting how the brand’s products suit many people in her life. “This works for who I am and the women and people who I speak to.” 

When it comes to her personal style, Latifah says her approach to fashion is “in many ways classic but very [avant-garde].” Mixing classic pieces with bold, unexpected, colorful pieces, the star says wearing items she feels comfortable in is ultimately the goal. 

“Style is a never-ending story because I think style is a bit of a mindset,” she explained. “Style is everywhere. It’s everything. It’s emotion, it’s an attitude. But it is sort of timeless.”

Photo: Courtesy of Good American

Having lived through “many, many styles,” Latifah is amused by the re-emergence of ‘90s style trends. However, fashion is not the only area in which the star appreciates a bit of nostalgia. Recently, Latifah announced plans to release a biopic about her life in collaboration with Will Smith. 

“I’m hoping that it will be inspirational to any artist or any person who’s setting out to do something that hasn’t been done before or wondering if they can accomplish what they want to,” she shared. “Maybe when they see what we went through to get to where we’ve gotten, they’ll know that things didn’t just happen overnight and we also got quite lucky and quite blessed in a lot of ways. So go for it.”

Despite previously shielding her private life from the public eye, Latifah says she’s excited to share the ups and downs of her story. Produced by her company, Flavor Unit Entertainment, Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the “U-N-I-T-Y” singer’s film will reportedly be the first of many independently funded hip-hop biopics.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while,” Latifah added. “We’ve seen a lot of people tell our stories who weren’t there and really have no idea how much more involved these stories are. It’s important to see how it all happened from people who were actively in the room.”

