Former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr dead at 42

Actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr has died at 42 years old. His mother, Renee Trice, confirmed his death to TMZ, reporting that the former child star died on Wednesday from a heart attack in his home in Maryland. Trice also revealed that her son had previously experienced three heart attacks in the last three years before his passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of my beloved brother, Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who tragically left us today after a sudden heart attack. He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met,” his sister, Tyree, wrote in a statement posted on GoFundMe. “Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us.”

Best known for his appearances on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” Myers Jr. gained recognition for his portrayal as a young Will Smith in the hit sitcom. Shortly after, he starred alongside Angela Bassett playing a young Marlon Jackson in the 1992 series chronicling the Jackson family’s journey to fame. He was last seen on screen in the 2000 series “Young Americans.”

Beyond his acting career, Myers Jr. created the “Fellaship Men’s Group,” which was designed to address the often-overlooked emotional and mental health challenges that men face and create safe, judgment-free spaces for men to be seen, heard, and supported.

“RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders,” the organization wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy, with all funds raised going toward funeral expenses and supporting the actor’s children.