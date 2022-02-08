Michael Jackson biopic coming from Lionsgate, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ producer attached

The biopic entitled, 'Michael,' will be made with the cooperation of Jackson's estate and his family.

A biopic about Michael Jackson is officially in the works. The film, entitled Michael, will be distributed through Lionsgate, as reported by Variety.

Attached to produce the film is Graham King, the producer behind Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic about Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury.

Producing the film alongside King are the co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain. Three-time Oscar nominee, John Logan, who collaborated with King on Howard Hughes‘ biopic, The Aviator, will write the screenplay.

Michael Jackson arrives at the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court on Nov. 15, 2006 in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Michael will be “an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

Michael Jackson during the “HIStory” world tour on Nov. 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

In addition to Jackson’s estate, the film is also being made in cooperation with Jackson’s family, as stated by The Jacksons’ official Instagram page.

"It will bring to life Michael's most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into his artistic process and personal life," they posted.

News of the biopic comes on the heels of last week’s premiere of the Broadway stage production on Jackson, MJ The Musical. The musical, set during rehearsals of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour focuses on Jackson’s life and career, leaning heavily on Jackson’s relationship with his father, Joe Jackson.

Jackson’s life was previously captured in the 1992 Emmy-winning ABC mini-series, The Jacksons: An American Dream, a dramatization of Jackson, his parents, and siblings. In the mini-series, Jackson was portrayed by actor/singer Jason Weaver as a child, and the late Wylie Draper, as an older teen and adult.

Joe and Katherine Jackson were played by Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and Angela Bassett, respectively.

Most recently, the King of Pop has been the subject of two acclaimed Spike Lee-directed documentaries — 2012’s Bad 25 and 2016’s Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off The Wall. Both films were executive produced by Jackson’s estate.

Michael Jackson and his brothers, Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Jermaine – the Jackson Five, at Heathrow Airport. (Photo by George Stroud/Getty Images)

Jackson was prominently featured in sister Janet’s recent Lifetime docuseries, Janet. Included was exclusive footage of the two superstars writing and recording their 1995 top ten Billboard hit, “Scream.”

