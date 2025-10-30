Rebuilding the Caribbean, together: Hurricane Melissa relief efforts to support

Hurricane Melissa tore through the Caribbean this week, leaving behind wreckage that words can barely capture. Though the winds have calmed and the skies are clearing, the devastation in Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and neighboring islands lingers as residents face uprooted homes, communities, and livelihoods.

Natural disasters have a way of surfacing difficult emotions: anxiety, helplessness, uncertainty. And while so many of us are navigating our own struggles, there’s power in collective care. Our Caribbean siblings need us, and there are tangible ways to help, whether you send physical donations, make monetary contributions, or donate your time to support relief efforts.

We’ve compiled a list of trusted organizations, community-led efforts, and mutual aid funds that are working directly with communities affected by Hurricane Melissa. Here’s how you can help families in Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and beyond rebuild after Hurricane Melissa.

Mercy Corps

With a global team of humanitarians, Mercy Corps’ teams across the Caribbean are on the ground distributing clean water, food, solar power, emergency supplies, and emergency cash assistance to help families in Haiti and Jamaica recover from the historic hurricane Melissa.

Donate here.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

Established in response to the 2010 Haiti Earthquake, Global Empowerment Mission’s objective is to deliver the largest amount of aid to the largest number of people in need globally, in the shortest amount of time possible. GEM is accepting physical and monetary donations for its Hurricane Melissa Relief efforts online. Additionally, in partnership with the South Florida Caribbean Strong, GEM is accepting volunteers to help assemble kits at its warehouse in Florida.

Donate here & sign up to volunteer here.

JAH JAH Foundation

The Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans at Home (JAHJAH) Foundation has launched its Hurricane Melissa Disaster Relief Project. Working in collaboration with Trans Caribe Express Shippers and The Original Dumpling Shop, the foundation has arranged for the shipment of relief supplies to affected communities in Jamaica.

Donate to JahJah Foundation’s relief efforts here.

Support Jamaica Gov

The Jamaican government has launched an official site for updates, donations, and resources designed to inform people on and off the island.

https://supportjamaica.gov.jm

Hope for Haiti

In response to the severe flooding and landslides affecting southern Haiti, Hope for Haiti is providing long-term support to communities through healthcare services at its clinics and emergency relief, including the delivery of medication and supplies to those in need.

Donate to Hope for Haiti here

Ayiti Community Trust

Through their relief effort fund, Ayiti Community Trust (ACT) works to ensure that recovery is community-driven, dignified, and lasting. Supporting local-led relief and rebuilding efforts, ACT’s leadership exclusively told theGrio that its emergency response efforts are designed to address immediate needs flagged by its partners on the ground and long-term efforts that help strengthen Haiti’s economy, infrastructure, and people.

Donation to Ayiti Community Trust’s relief fund here.

Haitian Health Foundation

Haitian Health Foundation’s (HHF) staff is working to help prevent the outbreak of cholera with the distribution of hygiene kits and food, while mobilizing its mental health team and local hospitals/clinics to treat injuries and address the psychological needs of the communities impacted by this disaster.

Donate to the Haitian Health Foundation here.

The People’s Forum

In collaboration with four other non-profit organizations, The People’s Forum is gathering monetary donations to send urgently needed food, water, and supplies to the areas in Cuba most affected by the storm.

Donation to the People’s Forum relief fund here.

This is an ongoing list of Hurricane Melissa relief efforts.