Tracy Morgan on forgiving driver who left him in coma, killed his friend in 2014: ‘I wouldn’t be able to move forward’

Tracy Morgan has been through a lot, and he has healed from a lot.

During an emotional new sitdown with “CBS Mornings‘” Nate Burleson, the 56-year-old actor and comedian got candid about the loss of both his wife and fellow comedian, James “Jimmy Mack” McNair.

In 2014, the limousine in which Morgan and McNair were traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck by a Wal-Mart tractor-trailer, leaving Morgan severely injured and in a coma and killing McNair. Morgan eventually recovered from his extensive injuries, which included breaking just about every bone in his face, and settled with Wal-Mart for a reported $90 million.

“I’d give it all back, if I get my friend back,” he told Burleson. “And I wouldn’t blink.”

While fighting back tears, Morgan added, “Miss you, Jim. I’d give it all back, if I could get him back. But that’s not gonna happen, so I gotta live on.”

Moving on has included forgiving the driver and resisting the urge to develop any resentments. He told Burleson that the moment he got out of the coma, he forgave the driver.

“I wouldn’t be able to move forward,” he said, if he hadn’t. “I’d be too angry.”

That was the second time the “30 Rock” star became emotional and candid during the interview. Earlier on, while introducing his upcoming show, “Crutch,” a spinoff of “The Nieghborhood,” which follows a recent widower in Harlem whose two adult children move back home, Burleson noted the authenticity in his character.

In a clip played on the morning program from a scene in the new series, Morgan’s character is speaking to a photograph of his late wife when he says, “Baby, I miss you and love you,” as he gets choked up and kisses the picture frame. When Burleson said that didn’t look like acting, Morgan fought back tears and nodded in agreement.

In 2018, Morgan’s wife Sabina, who had been his high school sweetheart, died of cancer.

“I was with her in the hospital the day she closed her eyes and I said, ‘I love you. I miss you and please forgive me for any hurt I’ve ever caused you and I will see you again,’” he recalled.