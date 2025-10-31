Here’s why Diddy was transferred to New Jersey federal prison Fort Dix

Sean “Diddy” Combs checked into low-security prison Fort Dix on Thursday, Oct. 30, to complete his 4-year sentence for prostitution related charges.

Diddy requested to be moved to this New Jersey facility to take advantage of the drug treatment program and to be closer to his family.

Diddy has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, since he was arrested in September 2024. Those 13 months will count toward his 50-month sentence in addition to any credit he receives for participating in drug treatment, reducing the time he’ll spend in Dix. His projected release date is May 8, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Combs’ legal team is appealing his conviction and sentence, and this week asked a federal appeals court to set an expedited schedule.

Fort Dix has housed other inmates that have graced the tabloids, including Joe Giudice, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” At Fort Dix, inmates can buy rice cakes at the commissary for $5.75, white tuna for $3.75, and Pop Tarts for $2.85. The commissary list does not include applesauce, which one witness testified Combs loves and would put on cheeseburgers.

The mogul’s legal team said Fort Dix is the best landing spot for Diddy because there he will be able to “address drug abuse issues” and “maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”

