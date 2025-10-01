Cassie urges judge to deliver tough sentence for Diddy: ‘He will always be cruel and manipulative’

As Sean “Diddy” Combs and others in his corner attempted one last time to have judges reconsider his convictions ahead of sentencing, Cassie Ventura sent a letter of her own.

On Tuesday, September 30, the 39-year-old singer sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian pleading with him to move ahead with sentencing that fully reflects the abuse she says she endured.

“While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak-offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth, and his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim,” Ventura wrote, according to Business Insider.

In her three-page filing, Ventura detailed years of alleged abuse, describing how she was coerced into sex acts, physically assaulted, threatened, and forced to live in a constant state of fear. She said she continues to suffer from trauma today, explaining that she has “nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past,” per ABC News.

“My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area … I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial,” Ventura added, according to ABC News.

Combs has been convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act but was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. His defense has asked for no more than 14 months in prison (effectively time served), while prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of more than 11 years.

Ventura played a central role in the trial, testifying for four emotional days while pregnant. She described her relationship with Combs, which began when she was 19, as one marked by coercion, violence, and control. She recounted episodes of forced sex, threats to her family, the infamous 2016 hotel video in which Combs kicked her, and years of manipulation.

“He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is,” Ventura wrote in her letter on Tuesday.

Combs is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, October 3. Ventura closed her letter by acknowledging that victims may never be safe, but insisted “he still needs to be sentenced.”