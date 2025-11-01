‘I thought it was a prank’: Meek Mill sounds off after guns are allegedly drawn on him by NYPD

Meek Mill attempted to enjoy his time in New York for Halloween celebrations, only to later spend time in handcuffs.

The Philadelphia rapper was briefly detained outside a Dyckman Avenue club in Manhattan on Saturday (Nov. 1). While it remains unclear why the rapper was detained, he took to Twitter to explain what happened from his perspective.

“They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club,” he tweeted. “Embarrassed the s–t out of me in nyc ! I’m not scared to go outside without a gun … they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank.”

In a follow-up post, Meek explained how upset he was at the whole ordeal, writing “they tryna get me…”

Meek mill was detained by NYPD last night/early this morning pic.twitter.com/E7sxnIagMP — Phillyclipstv (@OnlyinPhilly25) November 1, 2025

In a video shared to social media, Meek can be seen talking to police officers while handcuffed. “The cameras, rolling right? While the cameras rolling, this the level you go through when you youngin’s lack.”

Per a DCI spokesperson, police were responding to reports of a male with a firearm in the vehicle in the vicinity of West 46th Street and 12th Avenue. As part of the investigation, officers stoppped three males in a vehicle matching the description and license plate number provided by a witness. No arrests were made as officers did not recover a firearm.

EXCLUSIVE: just spoke with law enforcement sources on Meek Mill being detained outside of harbor nightclub in nyc .. (video attached)



Police are claiming meek was detained and then let go after they received a call about a male with a gun in a vehicle.



No gun was found.



A… https://t.co/4H4CgCqZpJ — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) November 1, 2025

Meek’s history with police is well-documented. In his native Philly, the rapper was freed after a controversial sentence in 2017 for technical probation violations involving a decade-old gun and drug possession case. The Pennsylvania trial judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison, but a court ordered his release in April 2018.

In 2019, an appeals court tossed his conviction over doubts about the arresting officer’s credibility. Months later, he would plead guilty to a weapons charge, ending that particular legal saga but Meek still has issues regarding law enforcement and the justice system.

In 2023, he was pardoned by then-Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf over those same gun and drug charges that resulted in a decade-long probation sentence and began the legal limbo that eventually led to him becoming an activist for criminal justice reform.