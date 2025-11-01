‘Don’t run’: Mo’Nique still wants a conversation with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Mo’Nique might be preaching peace and healing, but there’s one Hollywood relationship she still has an issue with.

During a sitdown with “The 85 South Show,” the Academy Award winner opened up on her persistent issues with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, calling for a public dialogue with both billionaire moguls to address and clear the air about Mo’s belief she was blacklisted from Hollywood due to her refusal to participate in the promotional tour for “Precious,” the 2009 film for which she wound up winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Lee Daniels, who directed the movie, apologized and reconciled with Mo’Nique in 2024, but Perry and Winfrey have not.

When discussing the sentiment behind reconciliation with Karlous Miller & Co., Mo’Nique pointed out that not everyone has earned her forgiveness.

“My knees don’t buckle. I don’t waver from what I know is right. I don’t waver from the truth. So if that has to be public, I’m okay with that,” Mo’Nique said about making amends with her eldest son. “I’m still waiting for Tyler Perry, still waiting for Oprah Winfrey to say, ‘Let’s have this public open conversation.’ Don’t run. Don’t run. Because that may be able to heal our community just like my son and I.”

When asked about the rumor that she was “hard to work with,” a rumor that allegedly started with Perry, Mo’Nique defended herself.

“Well, for the people that said I’m hard to work with, they’ve not worked with me. So I can’t even entertain it. Because they’ve not worked with me,” she said. “Because they’ve not worked with me. But when you have a man named Tyler Perry saying, ‘She’s difficult to work with,’ and you’ve never worked with me, and that cost me twelve years of my career.”

She added, “Why ever would I let that go? Why ever would I not talk about it every opportunity I get? Because you’ve cost my family that money. And what happens is we get so afraid of power that we’re too afraid to say what’s real.”

Aside from rededicating herself to her fitness, Mo remains consistent about her feelings toward Perry and Winfrey. In an August interview with TS Madison, Mo declared Perry had a “God complex” and reaffirmed she wouldn’t let off the gas on either.

“Y’all messed with my livelihood, which messes with my family. Never would I do that to anyone. So, until they fix it, I won’t back down.”