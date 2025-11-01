‘I’ll never give up’: Taye Diggs is still looking for his forever love in his 50s

Taye Diggs isn’t swearing off love.

The actor, who already has several iconic roles under his belt with Harper in “The Best Man,” Winston in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and Dre in “Brown Sugar,” is still looking for Mrs. Right.

While promoting his new Lifetime movie, “His, Hers & Ours,” the 54-year-old actor explained what life is like now as a single man in Hollywood who hasn’t given up on love.

“It’s just different,” Diggs told People. “I’m older now and I have certain boundaries and my tastes have changed and my patience is low. I can barely use my phone as it is! Now I have to use it to communicate with someone of the opposite sex? When do you text back? How long do you wait? Monosyllabic answers. I just don’t know. It’s been an interesting trip.”

Diggs was married to actress and singer Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2013, and the couple has a 16-year-old son, Walker. Diggs was linked to reality television star Apryl Jones from 2022 to 2023, but he championed the idea that relationships and love take work and vowed never to give up on them.

“I’m just saying it’s not easy,” Diggs explained. “It takes some work and attention. I’m taking it one day at a time because my taste will change hourly. I’ll want to be in a relationship, having another kid, and then the next day I can imagine myself being single until I die. My moods are constantly swinging, so we’ll see how it ends up.”

“His, Hers & Ours” which premieres on Lifetime on Saturday (Nov. 1) is the latest film in Terry McMillan’s partnership with Lifetime. The movie also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt and Aimee Garcia and focuses on Diggs’ Darius Stone, a single father in his 50s who finds his daughter in bed with her boyfriend. Not long after Darius kicks the boyfriend out, he meets the boyfriend’s mother, played by Brandt, kickstarting a whirlwind romance similar to Diggs’ personal life.

When asked about the similarities between the two, Diggs laughed.

“Being in your 50s, being single, being a Black man, trying to figure out if he’s ready for love,” Diggs said. “That’s a very specific kind of genre. I can pull on life experiences way more than I was able to before.”

Watch the trailer to “His, Hers & Ours” below. The film airs on Lifetime Saturday (Nov. 1) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.