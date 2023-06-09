Taye Diggs discusses the moment a psychic told him Apryl Jones ‘was the one’

"The Best Man: The Final Chapters" star opens up about a time a psychic friend confirmed his current girlfriend of two years on "The Tamron Hall Show."

Taye Diggs’ current girlfriend may have received his late mother’s approval from beyond the grave.

In addition to chatting about fatherhood and manifestation, the actor opened up about the time a psychic friend told him his current girlfriend, former “Love and Hip Hop” star Apryl Jones “was the one” during a recent appearance on the “The Tamron Hall Show.”

Diggs said his friend approached him randomly, stating she had communicated with his late mother.

Host Taye Diggs attends the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards)

“I was at Apryl’s house, and out of nowhere, I got the text: ‘She’s the one,'” Diggs told Hall. He continued, “I didn’t know what she meant, so then I put a question mark, and she said, ‘You’re seeing somebody now, right?’ and I said, ‘Yes.'”

His psychic friend clarified and said, “She’s the one. Your mother sent her for you, and she’s painting a picture of her right now.”

After he received the text, Diggs jokingly said he “ran straight to church.” In actuality, he said the message left him and Jones in tears. Diggs teased about the times he questioned his mother’s choice for him. However, his friend’s message that day has stayed with him.

“That was something very special at the opening of when we were just starting out,” he said.

Hall mentioned that she was into the metaphysical “if it’s right.” Diggs admitted to being “very lucky” by being surrounded by people with that gift.

Before he recalled the story, Hall praised him for his relationship with Jones. Together for two years, the couple first went public in 2022. According to Diggs, their love sprouted in the DMs when he responded to a funny Instagram story about motherhood that Jones posted.

Jones is Diggs’ second public relationship since he was famously married to actress and Broadway performer Idina Menzel, with whom he shares a son. Jones shares two children with her ex, R&B singer Omarion.

Together, Jones and Diggs entertain fans online with funny and lively videos of them singing, dancing, and living life.

“I’m so happy that you talk about it openly and show us this side,” Hall said, adding, “I love this love story.”

