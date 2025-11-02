A$AP Rocky calls himself a ‘loving husband” to Rihanna, sparking marriage rumors again

Did A$AP Rocky admit that he and Rihanna are married?

In an interview with Perfect Magazine, the rapper spoke about family life with Rihanna, whom he has been publicly dating since they announced their relationship in November 2020. The two were longtime friends and collaborators before then.

When answering a question about what brings him “the greatest satisfaction and happiness,” he referred to himself as a “loving husband.”

“I think peace really makes me happy,” he told the publication. “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan. It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things.”

The rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, has three children with Rihanna. Two boys, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and most recently, the couple welcomed a girl, Rocki, in September.

This isn’t the first time Mayers has caused marriage speculation. In an interview published in Elle last month, he wittily suggested that he and Rihanna may already be married.

“How you know I’m not already a husband?” he told the magazine. “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

Rihanna, also known for being coy during interviews, has not shared any insights on whether the two have tied the knot, but has shared tidbits about hers and A$AP Rocky’s relationship and family life with their kids, saying that “seeing him be a dad,” is “the greatest thing.”

“I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me,” Rihanna told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”



