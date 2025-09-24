Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby no. 3, a girl named Rocki!

A$AP Rocky must have really known what he was talking about—baby number three has officially arrived, and it’s a girl.

On Wednesday, September 24, Rihanna and the “Praise the Lord” rapper shared the exciting news in a pink-themed Instagram post, noting her arrival date as Saturday, September 13.

The announcement featured a tender shot of mom cradling her newborn daughter alongside a playful snap of ballet-pink boxing gloves tied with a ribbon.

In keeping with their tradition of “R” names, the couple revealed their daughter’s name: Rocki Irish Mayers.

The reveal follows Rocky’s recent profile in Elle, where he confidently predicted the baby would be a girl. Both he and Rihanna had expressed their hopes for a daughter throughout the pregnancy, and how they were waiting to find out when she arrived.

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl,” he predicted. “This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience.”

With Rocki’s arrival, the superstar couple, who were first romantically linked in 2019, are now parents to three children. She joins her older brothers, RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023, rounding out their growing family of five.

For Rihanna, motherhood has unfolded alongside her continued reign as a global pop icon, running her beauty and fashion empire while fans eagerly await her return to music. For Rocky, fatherhood has been a role he has proudly embraced, often speaking about the joy and perspective it brings.

“The best part of being a father is being accepted into the fatherhood club,” Rocky revealed to Elle magazine. “You know, when you’re a father, you make an excuse about everything. I was late today, y’all, I’m a father.”

He added, “Man I love this dad thing.”