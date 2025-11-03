Michelle Obama says her White House fashion told ‘the story of America’

Michelle Obama wanted to tell “the story of America” with her fashion during her tenure as the first Black First Lady.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, the 61-year-old author and lawyer sat down with “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts ahead of the release of “The Look,” a coffee table book dedicated to her White House style, to discuss her fashion philosophy and the key players who helped her achieve it.

In her book, Michelle highlights how she intentionally spotlighted up-and-coming American designers during her most high-profile moments — including her husband Barack’s first inaugural ball.

“I thought about who was going to do my inaugural gown, and someone like Jason Wu, who was young. I think he was in his early 20s. He had just gotten started. Was a fabulous designer with a beautiful story, an immigrant American,” she said. “And I want to emphasize that in these times, because our fashion industry is very dependent on strong immigrant Americans who come here and do great work.”

When Roberts invited her to elaborate, Michelle said, “I think we know this as a country. We know better than this.”

“I’m still thinking about the country that elected Barack Obama overwhelmingly as president twice — we are still those people,” she continued. “It’s just that sometimes we can get lost in the struggles that we face, and when folks are facing tough economic times, when jobs are scarce, when opportunities seem to be less….it’s easy to have somebody make you think it’s somebody else’s fault, so let’s blame the other.”

She added, “I think that’s one of the things we struggle with. But when we look around it truly, who has built this country, who keeps it moving? You know, it’s all of us. And all of us is Black, brown, Puerto Rican, Mexican, American, Italian, Irish, Haitian — come on. You know, that’s the story of America, right? And it is the most true in fashion.”

During her eight years in the White House from 2009 to 2017, Michelle quickly became known for her elegant, accessible, and distinctly modern sense of style. “The Look” chronicles many of her most memorable moments — from the rose-gold Versace gown she wore to her final state dinner, to the plum Sergio Hudson power suit she rocked at President Biden’s inauguration, to how her style has evolved since leaving the role. These days, the former First Lady’s wardrobe reflects a freer, bolder side — such as the viral thigh-high glitter Balenciaga boots from her “Becoming” book tour.

“That’s also a part of me,” she said of the boots. “That was a version of me — sort of the fun, sparkly, sexy, interesting detail. So that was another aspect of me. Would I have worn gold thigh-high boots as First Lady? No, I would not have done that.”

Still, she explained, she took her fashion choices seriously while in office — because she had to.

“You can’t afford to get anything wrong,” she said. “At least until the country came to know us, we didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten. Now, don’t get me wrong, every First Lady faces the kind of scrutiny every woman in the public eye faces — a certain level of scrutiny because of her physical appearance.”

That scrutiny, she noted, goes deeper than just what a woman wears.

“I mean, we live in a culture, sadly, where, you know, if somebody wants to go after a woman, the first thing they do is go after our looks, our size, our physical being as a way to make us feel small, to keep us in place,” Obama said. “In the back of my mind were all the mothers and the grandmothers who I wanted to make proud. I didn’t want to show up just any kind of way. I wanted to show up with thought and consideration and energy and light.”

“The Look” is set to release on Tuesday, November 4.