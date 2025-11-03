NBA YoungBoy concert sparks racial controversy in Oklahoma

NBA YoungBoy’s concert over the weekend in Oklahoma City kicked off a charged debate around racism among local officials and community leaders.

On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 1, the 26-year-old rapper’s “Make America Slime Again” tour touched down at the Paycom Center. However, days before, extra personnel were reportedly staffed at the Oklahoma County Detention Center as a “proactive” measure, The Oklahoman reported.

Interim jail administrator Tim Kinsey announced the move during the County Criminal Justice Authority meeting on Thursday, Oct. 30, saying the additional staff would be on duty “just in case there’s an influx of inmates.”

According to the outlet, jail trustee Rev. Derrick Scobey, who attended the meeting, condemned the decision as “overt” racism.

“I’ve never heard a jail administrator over that lectern in my three years (on the trust) say that we’re bringing in more staff because a concert is in town,” Scobey said during the meeting, per The Oklahoman. “It is probably going to be about 75% African-Americans at that concert. Well, I know you wouldn’t say it. I’m going to say it. All the other times we have not had extra staff come in.”

He added, “This is overt.”

Kinsey denied that the decision was racially motivated, instead pointing to NBA YoungBoy’s (born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) criminal history and the precautions other cities have taken when hosting his shows — some of which have been canceled or accompanied by heightened security.

The jail later issued a 13-page memo obtained by The Oklahoman detailing Gaulden’s career alongside a lengthy list of his prior criminal charges dating back to 2014, most related to drugs and firearms.

“Gaulden’s career has been marked by a long history of legal issues that began in 2016,” the report reads. “He has maintained a largely prolific output notwithstanding his incarcerations. Gaulden has infamously spent several years on house arrest from 2021 to 2024.”

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Gaulden spent more than two years on house arrest in Utah following a 2021 federal firearms case and was later arrested in 2024 on additional charges while still under court supervision. Earlier this year, he was granted a presidential pardon by former President Donald Trump, clearing the remaining penalties from his previous federal case.

Since returning to touring, his “Make America Slime Again” tour has garnered headlines for both positive and negative reasons. Earlier this year, a brawl broke out between a young concertgoer and an elderly staff member at a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the second night of his Atlanta tour stop was later canceled over safety concerns. Meanwhile, another stop in Birmingham, Alabama, drew praise for its high energy and the way it brought young fans together.

In Oklahoma City, however, the performance reportedly went off without a hitch. NBA YoungBoy’s tour continues next in Anaheim, California, followed by Glendale (Arizona), San Diego, Las Vegas, and Portland, with a final show scheduled for Seattle.