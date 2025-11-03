Nicki Minaj thanks Trump for addressing alleged persecution of Nigerian Christians, faces backlash

There’s at least one person on board for President Trump’s recent remarks regarding Christians in Nigeria — Nicki Minaj.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the 42-year-old rapper shared her feelings of “gratitude” after the president took to Truth Social to condemn what he called the persecution of Christians in the African nation.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude,” she began in a post resharing his statement in a post on X. “We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

She continued, “Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

Her response came after, earlier in the day, Trump threatened to invade Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” if the government didn’t take immediate action to stop attacks against Christians.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he wrote. Trump added that he had instructed the Department of War to “prepare for possible action,” warning, “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Trump’s remarks reference ongoing violence in northern and central Nigeria, where extremist and criminal groups have attacked both Christian and Muslim communities. While Christians have faced devastating losses, experts say the conflict is fueled by more than religion.

Minaj isn’t the only one who has responded since Trump’s declaration.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote in a statement on X on Saturday, “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.”

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions,” he continued. “The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

The Nigerian president added that religious freedom and tolerance have been “a core tenet” of the country’s collective identity and “shall always remain so.”

“Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths,” he said. “Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.”

Since Minaj shared her thanks, many users online have called her out for co-signing the Republican president.

“Chile, Trump isn’t even a Christian. He’s a charlatan,” Roland Martin wrote on X.

Another user added, “NO Christian should be aligning themselves with him. He’s currently starving people who were poor like you grew up in this country and that’s not god like. He’s doing bathroom and ballrooms renovations while Christians in this country starve. What a sick man to thank.”

“Barbs and maga the biggest two internet terroist organizations,” commented another user.