‘One for the books’: Jeezy sets Guinness World Record with 101-piece orchestra

Jeezy has spent much of 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.” Now he’s put himself in the history books for it.

During his performance at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday (Nov. 1), the Atlanta rapper placed himself in the Guinness Book of World Records by having a 101-piece orchestra. As awarded by Guinness adjudicator Andy Glass, Jeezy now holds the distinction of having the largest orchestra ever gathered for the purpose of a hip-hop music concert.

To mark the honor, Jeezy took to Instagram with a stylish recap video, complete with Glass, presenting Jeezy with a piece of history.

“It is always been my purpose to motivate and inspire my culture,” Jeezy captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone involved for believing in my vision. Couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for the books…literally.”

Jeezy further drove the point home in a press release shared with PEOPLE. “This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way.”

Jeezy has crisscrossed all over the country in the name of “TM: 101,” performing sold-out shows with the Color of Noize orchestra, composed by Derrick Hodge and musically directed by Adam Blackstone, reconnecting with longtime fans who don’t mind getting spiffy to hear classic tracks like “Standing Ovation,” “And Then What” and “Trap Or Die.”

Since June, the tour has made stops in cities such as Miami, New York, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and others. Jeezy’s residency will return to Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 19 and 21, with a “Nutcracker” theme.

When asked in October by Big Boy of “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” whether he was the first to mention “trap” or “trap music” on a record, Jeezy says he doesn’t want to be boxed into that category.

“I feel like this is art,” Jeezy said. “I never looked at Tupac like ‘gangsta music.’ It was bigger than that for me and I feel like I don’t want to be boxed into that. Now, if somebody wants to take the title, that’s on them. But I don’t subscribe to that and if you come from the trap and you really been in the trap? The last thing you want your music to be is trap music.”