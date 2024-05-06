Amid abuse allegations, Jeezy claims estranged wife Jeannie Mai wanted to have a 2nd child

Would someone attempt to have a second child with someone she claims was abusive, neglectful, and more? That’s the question Jeezy is posing about his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, in new court documents obtained by People magazine.

According to the documents, the rapper, 46, alleges that after he informed Mai, 45, of his intentions to file for divorce in June 2023, she reached out to her doctor about the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

What’s more, Jeezy’s lawyers claim that after the couple failed to conceive a second child after trying for a year, Mai’s allegations arose “because the Petitioner declined to have a second baby with her, and the Petitioner decided to file this divorce action.”

The court documents further allege, “The Petitioner had to contact the doctor directly in August 2023 to let her know that he would not be participating in the fertilization of any additional eggs with the Respondent.”

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai in September 2023. In the months since, the two have been embroiled in tumultuous divorce proceedings and escalating custody battles over the ex-couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Monaco.

In April, Mai, a former host on “The Real,” accused the “Put On” rapper of multiple accounts of domestic abuse including alleged verbal and physical assaults.

“If [he] were so violent as the Respondent claims, why would she want to have a second child with him? If the Petitioner were so irresponsible and created such an unsafe home environment for the parties’ minor child, why would the Respondent desperately want to have a second baby with the Petitioner? The answer is because the Petitioner is not violent, and the Petitioner is not irresponsible,” reads the latest documents.

After previously filing for primary custody, Jeezy filed for joint custody earlier in April.

In these latest documents, the musician alleges that Mai “introduced strife, physical and emotional abuse, and volatility into the parties’ marriage,” and that she was “used to docile men.”

In turn, Mai has accused Jeezy of multiple instances of abuse and neglect — including striking her with “a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye,” pushing her down a flight of stairs and leaving a weapon unattended in the presence of their child. She further alleged Jeezy had “explosive outbursts” during the marriage and would drink excessively. Jeezy has vehemently denied all claims, calling them “deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved.”

“This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he said. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

The pair, who originally met in 2018 on the set of “The Real,” dated for two years before Jeezy proposed in 2020; the two were married in 2021. Mai and Jeezy welcomed their daughter in January 2022. Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, is also father to three other children, Jadarius Jenkins, Shyheim Jenkins, and Amra Nor Jenkins, from previous relationships.