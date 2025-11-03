Trump returns to ‘60 Minutes’ one year after suing CBS over Kamala Harris interview — and doubles down on ICE raids

President Donald Trump returned to CBS’s 60 Minutes for an interview with journalist Norah O’Donnell that aired Sunday night (Nov. 2) — almost exactly one year after he sued the network over its handling of a Kamala Harris segment.

While the broadcast version was cut for time, CBS released an extended version on YouTube and a full transcript online to give viewers a broader look at the exchange filmed Friday (Oct. 31) at Mar-a-Lago.

Throughout the 90-minute sit-down, Trump frequently broke the fourth wall, commenting on how the interview should be edited. “You don’t have to use that one,” he said after one awkward exchange about crime in Washington, D.C. In another moment, he told producers, “You don’t have to put this on, because I don’t wanna embarrass you.”

O’Donnell pressed Trump on key issues, asking questions such as: “Are we going to war against Venezuela?” “When will you declare ‘mission accomplished’ on immigration?” and “So you’re gonna send the military into American cities?”

The conversation produced several viral moments. Trump claimed immigration raids “haven’t gone far enough” and said, “I don’t know who he is,” when asked about Binance founder Changpeng Zhao — whom he pardoned last month.

When asked about rising costs for working families, Trump shifted blame to President Joe Biden, saying he planned to address gas prices and healthcare. O’Donnell pushed back, reminding him, “But Mr. President, with all due respect, you’ve been talking about fixing the healthcare insurance plan since 2015.”

At one point, Trump praised CBS’s new ownership, saying, “I see good things happening in the news. I really do… I think one of the best things to happen is this show and new ownership, CBS and new ownership. I think it’s the greatest thing that’s happened in a long time to a free and open and good press.”

Trump also repeated several false claims about his prior lawsuit, asserting 60 Minutes “was forced to pay me a lot of money.” In reality, CBS reached a private settlement without admitting fault. Legal experts said the network likely would have prevailed in court.

He also misstated the timing of the Kamala Harris interview, saying it aired “two nights before the election,” when it actually ran a month before Election Day.

O’Donnell acknowledged the controversy in her on-air introduction, clarifying that “the settlement did not include an apology or admission of wrongdoing.”