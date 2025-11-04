A$AP Rocky shouts out Rihanna during CFDA award win: ‘We did it, baby!’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna now both have CFDA Fashion Icon Awards.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper was awarded the honor from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in New York City last night (Nov. 3). Anna Wintour, the chief content officer at Condé Nast presented the award to him, welcoming him into the CFDA.

“He’s joining us here tonight two months after the birth of his third child, named Rocki,” Wintour said. “Seeing A$AP Rocky, the devoted father, makes it clear how much family means to him, and now we are all welcoming him into ours.”

During his speech, Rocky shouted out his superstar partner, who was with him that night. Rihanna won the same fashion icon award in 2014.

“You won this so long ago. Remember, I told you, ‘You inspired me, Imma win that shi*t one day,'” he said. “And look, we did it, baby!

Both Rocky and Rihanna have become embedded in the fashion industry. With Rihanna’s FENTY and A$AP Rocky becoming the creative director for Ray Ban, the couple’s collaborations and partnerships are a laundry list, including high-fashion brands like Bottega Veneta and JW Anderson, or the luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Since announcing their relationship, they have shut down events like the Met Gala together. This year, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala red carpet, and A$AP Rocky was a co-chair at the event, which was themed Superfine: Black Tailoring Black Style.

The couple is also buzzing amid marriage speculations. In recent interviews, the rapper has been coyly suggesting that he and Rihanna may have gotten married already. Last week, he called himself a “loving husband” to Rihanna in an interview with Perfect Magazine. This came a month after he told ELLE, “How you know I’m not a husband already?”

“I think peace really makes me happy,” he told Perfect Magazine. “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy.