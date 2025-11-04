Loretta Devine keeps it real on ‘Dreamgirls’ revival: “Why can’t these young people make up their own shows?”

Loretta Devine has once again reminded us why her voice carries weight both on and off stage.

While attending the DIVA Foundation’s 35th annual “DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness” event, which raises vital funds for programs that support HIV/AIDS prevention and other health disparities impacting marginalized communities, the legendary actress shared her reaction to “Dreamgirls” returning to Broadway more than 40 years after its debut.

“Why can’t these young people make up their own shows? Why they keep doing this old stuff?” Devine told Revolt, laughing. “That’s how I feel about it. This ain’t no party, it took me months to figure it out.”

Though Devine’s tone was lighthearted, her comments hit on something that’s been simmering in the industry for years. Social media quickly lit up with mixed reactions with some defending the nostalgia of classics, others agreeing that Broadway and Hollywood have leaned too hard on remakes and revivals. In film and television, that critique has become almost routine. But in the theater world, the conversation is layered. Revivals of plays like “Dreamgirls,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” and “Julius Caesar” are baked into Broadway and theater tradition.

i feel like theater is the one place where they’re supposed to keep redoing the same play/musical… that’s kind of the point… like it’s a big deal to have a timeless project that gets brought back to broadway for a new generation. — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) November 4, 2025

However, beyond the theater landscape, Devine’s comments appear to echo the questions many viewers have been asking themselves for years: “Where are the new stories?”

Or as some users commented: “No, seriously? Creativity is at an all-time low.” However, the fact of the matter is that creativity hasn’t disappeared; the investment in new creative ideas has. Many users across social media echoed that the constant revivals reflect more than just a lack of creativity.

“The shows already exist,” one user commented. “Producers and theatre owners are scared to invest in original musicals….”

The real answer is that people aren't getting funded. The creatives are there with new work and new ideas but original material across mediums isn't being funded because it's fiscally risky. Using old IPs is a guaranteed return. — 👁👁👁 (@Jirajones) November 4, 2025

So, while there is an understandable love for the nostalgia of classic stories, this discourse serves as a reminder that, as viewers, we should still make an effort to support the new stories that emerge on the market. Nostalgia sells, but if we want tomorrow’s classics, we’ll have to start showing up for today’s new voices.