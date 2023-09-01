Sheryl Lee Ralph expands her nonprofit The Diva Foundation

The "Abbott Elementary" star first launched her foundation in 1990 to help with HIV/AIDS awareness.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s The Diva Foundation is getting a makeover. The Emmy Award-winner’s non-profit is restructuring its programming and completely refreshing its branding, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, the new programming has completely restructured the foundation into five pillars: Health Awareness, Women and Girls, LGBTQ+, Social Justice & Racial Equity, and Food & Housing Insecurity. Norman Lee, colleague, tech executive, and 18-year volunteer, has joined the foundation as its official executive director as the rebrand rolls out.

“I have always believed that the core of effective artistic activism is trusted messengers. Trusted messengers make a world of difference because they make people feel seen and heard. They are transparent vessels that bring their lives and full experiences to the table to help others,” Ralph said in a statement, THR reported.

”The Diva Foundation works hard to ensure that the people who serve are represented by messengers they can trust. I’ve been blessed to have the support of many volunteers, fellow celebrities and influencers, and corporate partners to make this vision a reality.”

First launched in 1990, The Diva Foundation was established to help with HIV/AIDS awareness. In the wake of social justice battles across the country and the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation is now “seeking to broaden its remit in helping to empower communities to achieve better health outcomes.”

For the rest of the year, the foundation will focus on three initiatives: DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness (a benefit concert for HIV/AIDS awareness), DIVAZine (the launch of a Black women-centered bi-annual health and lifestyle publication) and DIVAS Health Awareness Week (a week of virtual programming “aimed at raising overall health awareness, promoting well-being and self-advocacy, and addressing stigmas associated with comorbidities.”)

