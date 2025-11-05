GloRilla surprises her dad with a new Jaguar for retiring from the US Postal Service after nearly 30 years: ‘We celebrating my dad!’

Yeah Glo!

On Monday, Nov. 3, GloRilla sent her father, Edwin C. Woods Sr., off to retirement after nearly 30 years with the United States Postal Service with a major bash and luxury gift—a brand new Jaguar.

“We celebrating my dad—his retirement,” she said at a microphone in footage from the party circulating online.

“I’m pretty sure the post office appreciate all your hard work. You know I appreciate all your hard work,” she continued. “So I got a gift for you for your retirement party. You gotta come outside.”

In the video, the “TGIF” rapper addresses the crowd of loved ones gathered as she stands beside her father before leading him outside the venue and revealing the white Jaguar waiting for him, drawing cheers from guests.

Glo, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods in Memphis, has long been open about her love for her family and the faith-based, close-knit upbringing that shaped her. Before her rise to fame with breakout hits like “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2,” she often credited her father for instilling in her a strong work ethic, discipline, and humility. Raised in a large family and active in her church choir, GloRilla has said that her early years in Memphis, growing up as the eighth out of ten children, taught her resilience and determination.

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” in April 2024, she gushed about the man who raised her before host Tamron Hall played a special video message he recorded.

“I am very proud of my daughter. She has risen from humble beginnings to going to the White House,” he said. “I am extremely proud of Gloria and may she have many, many more days of success.”

Fighting back tears, she replied, “I love my dad so much—he one of the closest people to my heart.”