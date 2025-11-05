Master P honors Young Bleed with AI tribute following rapper’s death

The hip-hop community continues to mourn the loss of Baton Rouge legend Young Bleed, best known for his 1998 hit “How Ya Do Dat.” Following the rapper’s passing at 51, Master P has paid tribute in a uniquely modern way.

Originally asking fans for prayers, Master P shared an AI-generated image honoring Young Bleed’s legacy, inspired by the cover of his classic album ‘My Balls & My Word.’ The original artwork depicts Young Bleed ascending golden stairs toward a mansion in the sky. A fitting visual for a rapper whose impact on Southern rap remains legendary.

With the AI effect, Master P reimagined the scene, showing Young Bleed rising into the clouds, symbolizing his journey into the afterlife. Alongside the image, Master P wrote:

“We lost another Soldier Gone too Soon @therealyoungbleed. Rest in Paradise. Our Prayers go out to his Family.”

Young Bleed, born Glenn Clifton Jr., had been hospitalized in late October following a brain aneurysm. He leaves behind a lasting influence on Southern hip-hop, a devoted fanbased, and the inspiration for artists across generations.

His son, Ty’Gee Ramon, shared the update on Instagram Monday, writing that his father “gained his wings” and expressed his commitment to continuing Young Bleed’s musical legacy.

As fans continue to celebrate his music, the AI tribute from Master P serves as both a remembrance and a symbolic passing of the torch for Baton Rouge rap.