Watch: Senate bill aims to protect music artists from A.I. deep fakes

Senate bill aims to protect music artists from A.I. deep fakes

The “No Fakes Act” would allow an artist to sue against the unauthorized use of their likeness.

Earlier this year, a person identified as Ghostwriter wrote and produced a viral hit called “Heart on My Sleeve” featuring artificial voices of Drake and the Weeknd.

TheGrio’s Capitol Hill correspondent Ashlee Banks explored a draft of a Senate bill called the “No Fakes Act” that would allow artists, like the aforementioned stars, to bring civil action against the unauthorized use of their likeness. The bill is sponsored by Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

If the “No Fakes Act” had been in place, the Universal Music Group could have sued Ghostwriter for using Drake and The Weeknd’s likeness.

