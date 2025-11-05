Still Serving: Venus Williams returning for 33rd straight WTA season in 2026

Venus Williams made her pro tournament debut in 1994 in Oakland, California and has played at least two WTA events in each season since, the tour said.

Associated Press
Nov 5, 2025
Venus Williams, thegrio.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Venus Williams of the United States speaks to the press following her Women's Doubles Quarterfinal match with Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) against Katerina Siniakova of Czechia and Taylor Townsend of the United States on Day Ten of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Tennis great Venus Williams plans to play for a 33rd straight season on the WTA Tour, starting in Auckland in January.

Organizers of the ASB Classic in New Zealand said Wednesday that the 45-year-old Williams would feature at their Jan. 5-11 event.

It suggests the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is preparing for the Australian Open later that month, a tournament she has twice lost in the final.

Williams made her pro tournament debut in 1994 in Oakland, California and has played at least two WTA events in each season since, the tour said.

She last played in singles at the U.S. Open in August, losing in three sets to 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova in the first round.

Ranked No. 570, Williams is five years older than the next oldest ranked players, Naoko Eto and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

