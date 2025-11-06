Senator Tim Scott scolds fellow Republican Nancy Mace for airport meltdown

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., called out fellow South Carolina Republican, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, after the controversial congresswoman’s meltdown at Charleston International Airport.

Mace blew up on airport police with expletives during an encounter last week, resulting in an incident report being filed with the Charleston county aviation authority police department.

Mace is accused of berating airport staff, calling them “f–king incompetent,” reports The Guardian. The 47-year-old lawmaker, who claims airport security put her safety at risk, reportedly said that security “would never treat Tim Scott like this” during the confrontation.

Senator Scott, who has represented South Carolina in the U.S. Senate since 2013, took issue with Mace involving his name in the incident with airport staff, who are currently working without pay because of the government shutdown.

“For reasons that are unclear, Rep. Nancy Mace invoked my name during and in the aftermath of her situation at the Charleston International Airport,” Scott said in a public statement published on social media.

The former presidential candidate said that, as a member of Congress and a private citizen, his interactions with airport police were always “positive.” He said they were “professional, courteous, and go beyond the call of duty.”

Acknowledging the death threats he has received over the years, he assured that airport police “take extra security precautions, for which I am grateful.”



“I follow their lead, do what they ask, and respect the many responsibilities these officers have to balance. I have gotten to know many of them personally and try to never miss a chance to express my gratitude,” said Scott.

It’s not clear what issues specifically Mace had with airport staff; however, the incident report details the congresswoman saying to police that how they treated her was no way to treat a “f–king U.S. representative.”

Amid public backlash, Mace, who is currently running to be South Carolina’s next governor, said that she intends to sue American Airlines and the Charleston International Airport for defamation and false reporting. The once moderate Republican turned MAGA loyalist is known to be a conservative firebrand over culture issues like trans identity and immigration.

Mace notably got into a tense exchange with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, in which she threatened the Texas Democrat to “take it ouside.”

In his public statement, Senator Scott made clear he wanted no association with Mace’s airport meltdown drama.

“Those who know me know that I do not use profanity – in public or private. It is never acceptable to berate police officers, airport staff, and TSA agents who are simply doing their jobs, nor is it becoming of a Member of Congress to use such vulgar language when dealing with constituents,” said Scott. “Not only are these officers sworn to protect us, but we also take an oath to represent them. We work for them, not vice versa.”

The longtime South Carolina lawmaker added, “For those who want to invoke my name, please have the courtesy to note my actions and how I treat police officers, TSA agents, and fellow travelers with the respect they deserve.”